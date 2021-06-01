Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Pulled Over By Mumbai Police During Drive: Report

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to be dating for several years now, however, both of them have maintained they are just friends. The actors are often spotted hanging out in social event and even go to the same gym to workout.

Now, according to latest reports, Tiger and Disha were stopped by Mumbai Police on Tuesday. According to ETimes, Tiger and Disha were stopped during the second round at Bandstand in Mumbai’s Bandra. According to a source the rumoured couple were enjoying a drive in Bandra after their gym session. Tiger was sitting in the back-seat while Disha was sitting in the front. The actors left after the police checked their Aadhar card and completed other formalities.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash and Zarina Wahab in important roles. Disha will also feature in Ekta Kapoor’s film KTina. She also has Ek Villain 2 coming up with Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Tiger and Disha will soon be seen in a cold drink commercial.

On the other hand, Tiger will be next seen in Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. He also has Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath with Kriti Sanon and Baaghi 4 and Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.

