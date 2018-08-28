GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Disha Patani Blasts Reports That Hrithik Roshan Tried to Flirt With Her; Read Her Statement Here

The 25-year-old actor said she has high regard for Hrithik and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with.

Updated:August 28, 2018, 5:47 PM IST
Disha Patani Blasts Reports That Hrithik Roshan Tried to Flirt With Her; Read Her Statement Here
The 25-year-old actor said she has high regard for Hrithik and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with.
After Hrithik Roshan slammed a report for claiming that Disha Patani opted out of a project because of his "flirtatious" behaviour, the Baaghi 2 actress has come out in his defense, saying that he is a "dignified" person. The actress also dismissed reports as "childish and irresponsible gossip".

"There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people.

"It's my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something this trivial. There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him," Disha said in a statement.

The 25-year-old actor said she has high regard for Hrithik and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with.




Earlier in the day, Hrithik took to Twitter to slam a media report by writing, "My dear friend ‘Patrika ji,’ Do you exercise? Go to gym. All trash will automatically flush out of the mind. Especially 20 donkey kicks, 20 monkey rolls and two dog jumps, will be good for you. Make sure you do it. Good Luck and Love you too." (sic)




On the work front, Disha is currently shooting for Salman Khan’s Bharat. She plays the role of a trapeze artiste in the film.

On the other hand, Hrithik is busy with Anand Kumar biopic Super 30.

