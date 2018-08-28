English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Disha Patani Blasts Reports That Hrithik Roshan Tried to Flirt With Her; Read Her Statement Here
The 25-year-old actor said she has high regard for Hrithik and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with.
The 25-year-old actor said she has high regard for Hrithik and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with.
Loading...
After Hrithik Roshan slammed a report for claiming that Disha Patani opted out of a project because of his "flirtatious" behaviour, the Baaghi 2 actress has come out in his defense, saying that he is a "dignified" person. The actress also dismissed reports as "childish and irresponsible gossip".
"There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people.
"It's my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something this trivial. There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him," Disha said in a statement.
The 25-year-old actor said she has high regard for Hrithik and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with.
Earlier in the day, Hrithik took to Twitter to slam a media report by writing, "My dear friend ‘Patrika ji,’ Do you exercise? Go to gym. All trash will automatically flush out of the mind. Especially 20 donkey kicks, 20 monkey rolls and two dog jumps, will be good for you. Make sure you do it. Good Luck and Love you too." (sic)
On the work front, Disha is currently shooting for Salman Khan’s Bharat. She plays the role of a trapeze artiste in the film.
On the other hand, Hrithik is busy with Anand Kumar biopic Super 30.
Also Watch
"There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people.
"It's my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something this trivial. There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him," Disha said in a statement.
The 25-year-old actor said she has high regard for Hrithik and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with.
August 28, 2018
Earlier in the day, Hrithik took to Twitter to slam a media report by writing, "My dear friend ‘Patrika ji,’ Do you exercise? Go to gym. All trash will automatically flush out of the mind. Especially 20 donkey kicks, 20 monkey rolls and two dog jumps, will be good for you. Make sure you do it. Good Luck and Love you too." (sic)
मेरे प्यारे मित्र ‘पत्रिका जी”, कसरत करते हो? थोड़ा gym जाओ। mind से सारा कचरा निकल जाएगा! ख़ासकर बीस donkey किक्स, बीस monkey रोल & 2 dog jumps आप के लिए सही रहेगा। ज़रूर कीजिएगा। गुड luck. गुड day. And लव you टू :) pic.twitter.com/ikuNWmie21— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018
On the work front, Disha is currently shooting for Salman Khan’s Bharat. She plays the role of a trapeze artiste in the film.
On the other hand, Hrithik is busy with Anand Kumar biopic Super 30.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Blasts Reports That Hrithik Roshan Tried to Flirt With Her; Read Her Statement Here
- MS Dhoni Enjoys a Bike Ride While Shooting With the Stars in Shimla
- Here’s Why Shilpa Shetty is Jealous of Parineeti Chopra
- US Open: Serena Williams Gets Warm Welcome and Win in Flushing Meadows Return
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...