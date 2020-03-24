Disha Patani Bonds with Krishna Shroff During Coronavirus Lockdown, Shares Funny TikTok Video

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities too have paid heed to the government advisories and are choosing to stay indoors and while they do, some fun activities are always on the cards.

Recently, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna bonded as they spent some girl-time together and made a funny TikTok video. In the clip, Disha looked pretty in a white T-shirt and shorts while Krishna was seen wearing a green, comfy outfit. They were both sporting red bindis in the video.

Read: Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan Turn Cleaning the Dishes Into a Dramatic Movie as They Self-Isolate

Read: Bohemia's COVID-19 Rap 'Virus' Wows Netizens

Disha has been quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos almost on a daily basis. She recently shared a video with her cat.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, which did decent business at the box office. She is all set to feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KTina and Ek Villain 2. However, the release dates of Radhe and KTina will be shifted owing to the coronavirus pandemic and its aftereffects.

Follow @News18Movies for more