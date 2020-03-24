English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Bonds with Krishna Shroff During Coronavirus Lockdown, Shares Funny TikTok Video

Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff (R)

As a number of states in India undergo lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disha Patani bonded with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna as the two made a funny TikTok video.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 8:27 AM IST
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities too have paid heed to the government advisories and are choosing to stay indoors and while they do, some fun activities are always on the cards.

Recently, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna bonded as they spent some girl-time together and made a funny TikTok video. In the clip, Disha looked pretty in a white T-shirt and shorts while Krishna was seen wearing a green, comfy outfit. They were both sporting red bindis in the video.

Disha has been quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos almost on a daily basis. She recently shared a video with her cat.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, which did decent business at the box office. She is all set to feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KTina and Ek Villain 2. However, the release dates of Radhe and KTina will be shifted owing to the coronavirus pandemic and its aftereffects.

