Disha Patani Breaks the Internet with 'Do You Love Me' BTS Video

Disha Patani slays fans' hearts as she shares this sizzling BTS video from 'Baaghi 3'. Check it out.

  Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 1:03 PM IST
Actress Disha Patani has treated her fans on social media with a throwback BTS video from her much loved song sequence Do You Love Me in Bollywood actioner Baaghi 3. The film opened to great numbers at the box office when it released in March, but soon theatres shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic and now fans are awaiting the release of the film on OTT platforms.

Meanwhile, Disha has shared a BTS video of her Do You Love Me performance. In the clip, she can be seen nailing the dance moves with utmost ease and grace. The BTS clip is going viral on social media, with fans showering love and praises on the young B-town starlet.

Disha's close friend Krishna Shroff called her "queen" while Ayesha Shroff called her "amazing."

On the movies front, Disha last featured in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Her Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan is to release next, but a date can only be finalised once the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of abating.

Meanwhile, Disha also has Ekta Kapoor-produced KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 in her kitty.

