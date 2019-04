Disha Patani Broke Her Knee, Was Bed-Ridden a Week Before Shooting 'Slow Motion'

Disha Patani has won over hearts with her new dance number in the upcoming movie Bharat. The song, Slow Motion, was released yesterday and immediately garnered millions of viewers online. Disha's yellow saree-clad dance moves have been quite the rage. She might look all energetic and appealing in the song with Salman Khan, but turns out, the actress was extremely unwell before shoot for the song began.In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Disha revealed that she was bedridden a week before shooting the song because she broke her knee while rehearsing. "I remember breaking my knee while rehearsing. I was also practising gymnastics simultaneously. You must have seen the front flip and other stunts in the song. I was actually over training and broke my knee a week prior to the shoot," she said.The 26-year-old added, "I couldn't walk and was literally on the bed before the shoot started. It was really hard for me. After every take, I had to use a cold press, which hurt a lot. But I am happy to see the result and feel that everything was worth it," Disha revealed.Read: Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Slow Motion Song from Bharat is the Grooviest Track of 2019 But the MS Dhoni actress says that the experience was worth it. "It was amazing. One of the best experiences for sure. It was very hard because we were only shooting at night during the schedule. It was hard work for sure, I won't deny it. But I enjoyed a lot. It's a peppy massy number and I love these kind of songs."Read: From Raveena Tandon to Disha Patani, Why is Bollywood So Obsessed with the Yellow Saree?