Disha Patani Calls Tiger Shroff 'Insane' as He Aces 10 ft High Kick

Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger shroff never fails to impress the audience with his extraordinary stunts. Wednesday, the actor shared one such video where he performs a dramatic 10 feet high kick and aces it effortlessly. In the video, the actor can be seen performing two somersaults before kicking a pad held by one of his gym pals.

“10 ft ... i think its time to take the roof higher #luckyshot,” Tiger captioned the video. Soon after, his fans and friends showered the actor with compliments and congratulated him for acing the stunt. While his mother, Ayesha Shroff dropped several heart emojis in the comment box, his co-actor and friend Disha Ptanai wrote, 'Insane'. Check out the video here:

On the work front, he will next be seen in Ganapath, in a tough and rugged avatar. The action film set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin in 2021. The film produced by Jackky Bhagnani is planned as the first film of a franchise. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is expected to go on floors by mid-2021.

Tiger will soon start working on the action drama Baaghi 4, as well as the sequel to his debut film, Heropanti.

Disha on the other hand, recently wrapped up shooting for Radhe, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the lead role in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta's life.