Disha Patani Celebrates Second Schedule Wrap of Ek Villain Returns

Disha Patani is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood right now. She is currently shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. Disha, who has a massive following of 45.8 million often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. The actress recently took to Instagram to announce a milestone in her Ek Villain Returns journey.

Disha took to her social media handle to announce that she had wrapped up the second shooting schedule of the film. The actress uploaded a short video along with a couple of pictures where she posed alongside other crew members to announce her schedule completion.

Disha could be seen cheering with her crew, “Its a wrap up" while she posed happily for photos in casual grey pyjamas, a matching crop top and black jacket with her hair left open. “It’s a second schedule wrap!! #ekvillianreturns thank you my amazing team for all your amazing hard work and dedication, nothing without you all. big hug and lots of love (sic)," she wrote.

Disha also recently posted a series of adorable pictures with her per dogs. The actress could be seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and cuddled with her pets. She captioned the pictures with heart emojis.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

