Disha Patani Channels Femme Fatale Persona for Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Promo; Watch Video

For the promotion of Netflix India’s latest offering Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Bollywood actress Disha Patani is channelling her Femme Fatale persona. On Saturday, Netflix India shared an Instagram Reel that featured Disha in her quintessential sensuous avatar. The 29-year-old actress grooves to the modern remix of the 90s hit song Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen which was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol for Baazigar. The Instagram Reel shows Disha in a sexy black dress that came with silver sequin embellishments.

Dubbed as the YKKA Groove, the song also features actress Anchal Singh’s ominous dialogue “hamare friend banoge? (will you be my friend).” Singh plays the role of Purva the OG femme fatal of the eight-episode Netflix series who comes for Tahir Raj Bhasin’s character Vikrant.

The latest Instagram Reel also shows Disha in another glamorous look. Disha lip syncs to Purva’s dialogue in a white and silver attire. The actress wore baggy white pants along with a halter neck sequined silver crop top. Disha added an element of fun and sexy to her look with two pigtails and curled fringes framing her face.

Sharing the video on social media, Netflix India added in the caption, “Can't keep calm because the Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein dance mix is here. Come take this groovy challenge with us.” Fans of the show have been asked to tag Disha and Netflix India in the Reels where they share their creative take on the latest song. “Tag Disha Patani and Netflix India in your Reels and we will repost the best ones.” The latest song has been remixed by the new music director duo Shivam Sengupta and Anuj Danait.

The series created by Sidharth Sengupta premiered on the streaming platform last week. Besides Anchal and Tahir, the series also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Saurabh Shukla, Arunoday Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Surya Sharma among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.