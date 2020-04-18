MOVIES

Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Beyonce, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves in This Video

Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Beyonce, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves in This Video

Disha Patani ditched the #JLoSuperbowlChallenge to post a video of herself dancing to a Beyonce song.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
The world might still be obsessed with Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl challenge, but Disha Patani chooses to groove to Beyonce's moves instead. While actresses like Sanya Malhotra and Mithila Palkar have taken up the #JLoSuperbowlChallenge, Disha posted a video of herself performing a hip-hop routine to Beyonce's track 'Yoncé'.

The Bharat actress shared the video on her handle and captioned it saying, "#beyonce❤ Choreography #brian #quarantinelife." The video quickly grabbed eyeballs and earned her a lot of love from fans and her B-town friends, including Elli Avrram and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

Disha is popular for her dancing skills and has been part of many music videos and item songs, most recent being Do You Love Me in Baaghi 3.

Before the lockdown was announced, Disha was busy shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff. Meanwhile, buzz around town hinted at the actress was moving in with Tiger and his family to spend the lockdown together.

The actress posted videos with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff three weeks ago, dancing to the popular TikTok track Bored in the House.


