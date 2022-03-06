Disha Patani Channels Weekend Mood with Steamy Beach Pictures Dressed in Beige Bikini

Bollywood actress Disha Patani never ceases to amaze her fans with her posts on social media. The MS Dhoni actress actively shares glimpses of her personal and professional life via pictures and videos. Maintaining the trajectory, Disha Patani channeled her weekend mood in stunning bikini pictures and left her social media followers gushing over her beauty.

The Malang actress took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a couple of steamy pictures. In the first photo, we see Disha posing in front of a mirror. In the sun-kissed picture, the actress looks sexy in a beige bikini. With her luscious and curly strands open in the air, Disha looked breathtakingly beautiful as she donned golden hoop earrings and a gold chain with a pendant. The actress seems to enjoy her outing on a beach as the backdrop showcases lush green trees and sand dunes.

The second photo sees the actress striking a side pose. The actress is seen posing as she plays with her shiny hair and puts her lean figure on the display. The actress shells out fitness goals to her fans with this picture. By taking a look at the photos, it seems like Disha is missing her beach outings and her time amid nature’s beauty.

Disha did not write a caption, but her fans showered her with love and compliments as soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform. The post garnered more than 4.8 million likes within 55 minutes of being shared. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they adored their favourite actress by dropping fire, heart and heart shaped eye emoticons.

Disha recently hit the headlines, as she was spotted by paparazzi on the sets of her much anticipated flick Ek Villain 2. In a video, posted by Disha, the actress is seen posing along with the movie director Mohit Suri, on the set of the movie post pack up.

Ek Villain 2 is an action thriller directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. The movie is a spiritual sequel of Suri’s 2014 film Ek Villain, although its storyline is completely different. Ek Villain Returns stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The film is scheduled for worldwide cinema release on 8 July 2022.

While the actress has recently finished shooting for Karan Johar’s action drama ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, she has ‘Ek Villain 2’ releasing this year too among her other professional commitments. The actress has her hands full with these multiple projects varied in genres, having a choc-o-block schedule this year.

