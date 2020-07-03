Disha Patani Clicked as She Stepped Out for Morning Run, See Pic

As the nation inches closer to the second phase of unlock, many industries across states are resuming work. Celebrities have not only started stepping out of their homes post lockdown, they have also joined filming and production work on sets.

Recently, Disha Patani was spotted while on one of her quick runs in the morning to Starbucks. She stepped out in style and was clicked with a bag of edibles while heading to her car. The actress wore a light blue cropped top paired with a pair of black cycling shorts. She went for a matching jacket that she tied around her waist. Disha wore a black cap and put on a floral mask to cover her face.

While Disha is getting back to her routine, she is taking all the necessary safety measures and following social distancing.

Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri directed Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. She will next feature in KTina written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Ashima Chibber. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Disha is also gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan. The action drama is directed by Prabhu Deva and also has Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres this Eid but has been postponed due to the lockdown.

