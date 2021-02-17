Disha Patani Dances at Friend's Baraat, Here's Her Traditional Look That Can Inspire Your Next Outing

Disha Patani danced her heart out at a friend's wedding procession. She shared a couple of videso from the time as she grooved happily alongside the groom as he arrived in his car.

At the event, Disha sizzled in a shimmery lehenga. She completed her look with a stylish necklace and earrings. Her look is the perfect attire that you can steal for your friend's wedding too.

Disha took to social media on Tuesday to share a bikini picture with her fans. In the image, she is seen posing by the poolside. Her printed two piece swimsuit in red hue compliments her toned body as she bathes in the sun.

Disha has started prepping for her upcoming film Ek Villain 2, which co-stars John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and will release on Feb 11, 2022. The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit in their 2020 film Malang, which recently completed one year of release.

Before Ek Villain 2, Disha's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan will release on the occasion of Eid, later this year. Their pairing after Bharat is highly anticipated. Disha will also be seen in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.