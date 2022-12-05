Disha Patani Dazzles in Plunging Corset, Sexy Skirt With Thigh-High Slit Despite Injured Leg; Watch

Actress Disha Patani has suffered injuries in her right leg. The actress shared Instagram Stories on Saturday revealing that her leg had been injured. However, it did not stop the actress from going ahead with her Sunday plans. The actress was spotted going out for dinner with her close companions. In a video posted on Instagram by a paparazzi, Disha could be seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress’ right leg can be seen draped in a bandage. But, that clearly did not stop her from oozing oomph.

Disha donned a bronze corset off-shoulder top that came with a plunging neckline. She combined her blouse with a printed georgette skirt. To complete the look, the actress went for a light pink sling bag. The actress’ ensemble perfectly accentuated her curves.

The video was dropped by a paparazzi handle yesterday. It has garnered a massive engagement. Instagram users, who were clearly mesmerized by her splendour, swamped the comments section.

Earlier, Disha ignited her Instagram feed as she dropped a slew of sizzling pictures on Saturday. The actress shared two of her bikini looks along with a scenic view. In the first picture that has been taken on a beach, Disha can be seen sporting a brown tassel bikini. In the second slide, she appeared to be chilling in a pool.

On the work front, Disha has Sagar Ambre’s Yodha and Project K in the pipeline. In Yodha, the actress will be sharing screen space with Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film, produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, is slated to release in theatres on July 7. Meanwhile, in Project K, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas will also be seen in pivotal roles.

