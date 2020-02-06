Disha Patani Defends Priyanka Chopra's Grammy Outfit, Calls It Beautiful

Priyanka Chopra's outfit at the Grammy Awards has caused quite a stir in India. The dress which was a deep cut gown extending to the actress' navel resulted in people trolling and mocking her for it.

Recently Indian celebrities have been speaking out in defense of Chopra. The latest one to defend her was Disha Patani. Speaking to Zoom she called the dress beautiful and stated that the response of the people showed their mentality.

"She looked beautiful. I mean honestly, it’s kind of a mentality that if someone from your own country is wearing certain kinds of clothes, you are always trolling them but if you see someone else, from outside, then ‘Oh! She’s so beautiful.’ You can’t really help it. You just ignore it."

Earlier this week, actress Hina Khan had also defended the dress. She had pointed out that it was Priyanka's choice to wear what she wants and praised her "elegance and grace".

"I don’t understand. Who are you to comment on somebody’s clothes if she is comfortable? I have been telling this to people. I challenge you to wear that outfit for 10 minutes. It’s not easy to wear. It’s not an easy-breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff. It is tricky, God! You got to have that elegance, grace, and courage to wear such an outfit."

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had also addressed the controversy surrounding the dress. Sher had revealed that Priyanka had shown her the dress before putting it on for the Grammy. She, in turn, praised the controversy claiming that it made her daughter even stronger.

"She lives life on her own terms. As long as she is not harming or hurting anybody, it’s her body and she can do what she wants. And she is a beautiful one too. Trolls are anonymous people hiding behind computers. They don’t have joy in their lives, I think. They think they get attention because of the bad things they say. I don’t give much weight to the trolls."

Priyanka Chopra herself had addressed the controversy surrounding her dress. She had revealed that despite the dress appearing as a loose and risky, that was not the case. She went on to say that she never leaves her house wearing a dress unless she feels "super secure" in it.

"So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same color as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can't even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn't have that. It was like a netting."

