Disha Patani Defines Monday Motivation As She Leg Presses 140 Kgs in Inspiring Video

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani leaves no stone unturned in keeping herself fit and fine and her recent workout video is yet another proof of how dedicated she is when it comes to her gym routine. The rumoured girlfriend of Tiger Shroff is never misses her daily exercise regime, and pictures of her toned body on Instagram stand testimony to her perseverance and hard work.

Disha, on Monday, posted a video to her Instagram stories, which is beyond inspirational for the watchers.

In the video, Disha can be seen doing leg presses with 140 kgs of weight and we have to admit that it is the ultimate beast mode for the Bharat actress. Overlaying the video, Disha explained how difficult it was for her to pull it off, as she wrote "remembering god."

Check out pics from her latest work out video here:

On the movies front, Disha is working on Malang, which co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. Disha also encapsulated her workout regime in an interview as she explained, "When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. [Only when] you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere."

