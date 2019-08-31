Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta Raise Awareness in Aarey Deforestation Case

Aarey colony will see deforestation to the tune of chopping down close to 2700 trees to make space for car shed of metro trains.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta Raise Awareness in Aarey Deforestation Case
Image of Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Spread in a large section of Mumbai's Goregaon and nearby areas, Aarey forest is facing the axe, with authorities planning to cut half of the trees of the forest area to make a place for car shed of metro trains. The move is being opposed by many in Mumbai and Bollywood celebrities were not far behind. Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Visha Dadlani and Esha Gupta took to their respective social media profiles urging the government to reconsider their proposal of cutting down the natural cover offered by Aarey forest.

Disha posted a screenshot of a foundation and urged authorities to decide against chopping down 2700 trees in the region. In another instance, Esha Gupta took to her Insta stories and posted a message in the matter, which read, "The world has just witnessed the Amazon fire. Everyday we are seeing floods, Glaciers melting, temperature rising. Yet our Mumbai's own Aarey colony is about to lose 2626 trees for metro shed. Lets not have anymore children cause we humans are getting to egoistic and ready t conquer Mars. since we destroying our planet everyday..#saveaareyforest #saveaarey."

See their posts here:

Disha Patani

A screenshot from Disha Patani's Instagram acccount

Esha Gupta

A screenshot from Esha Gupta's Instagram account

Dia Mirza too called out the government's decision to chop down trees in Aarey colony. Tagging PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, she wrote on Twitter, "How can we let this happen!?!!!! Please please please help #Mumbaikars desperate call to disallow this massacre to reach the #TreeAuthority!!! #SaveAareyForest #SaveAareySaveMumbai #SDGs."

Vishal Dadlani also shared concern in the matter and wrote on Twitter, "This is sickening. Just sickening. This is our air that they have stolen. Our future, or lives, our familes' health. Hope everyone who caused this or let this happen, rots in the most painful hell. #Aarey #SaveAarey."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram