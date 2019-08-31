Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta Raise Awareness in Aarey Deforestation Case

Spread in a large section of Mumbai's Goregaon and nearby areas, Aarey forest is facing the axe, with authorities planning to cut half of the trees of the forest area to make a place for car shed of metro trains. The move is being opposed by many in Mumbai and Bollywood celebrities were not far behind. Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Visha Dadlani and Esha Gupta took to their respective social media profiles urging the government to reconsider their proposal of cutting down the natural cover offered by Aarey forest.

Disha posted a screenshot of a foundation and urged authorities to decide against chopping down 2700 trees in the region. In another instance, Esha Gupta took to her Insta stories and posted a message in the matter, which read, "The world has just witnessed the Amazon fire. Everyday we are seeing floods, Glaciers melting, temperature rising. Yet our Mumbai's own Aarey colony is about to lose 2626 trees for metro shed. Lets not have anymore children cause we humans are getting to egoistic and ready t conquer Mars. since we destroying our planet everyday..#saveaareyforest #saveaarey."

See their posts here:

A screenshot from Disha Patani's Instagram acccount

A screenshot from Esha Gupta's Instagram account

Dia Mirza too called out the government's decision to chop down trees in Aarey colony. Tagging PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, she wrote on Twitter, "How can we let this happen!?!!!! Please please please help #Mumbaikars desperate call to disallow this massacre to reach the #TreeAuthority!!! #SaveAareyForest #SaveAareySaveMumbai #SDGs."

Vishal Dadlani also shared concern in the matter and wrote on Twitter, "This is sickening. Just sickening. This is our air that they have stolen. Our future, or lives, our familes' health. Hope everyone who caused this or let this happen, rots in the most painful hell. #Aarey #SaveAarey."

