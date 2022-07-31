Disha Patani Distributes Laddus As Ek Villain Returns Opens at Rs 7 Cr; Arjun Kapoor Pens Sweet Note

Disha Patani is on cloud nine as her latest film Ek Villain Returns made a decent opening at the box office. At a time when the audience is rejecting most Bollywood movies, Ek Villain Returns opened at a surprising Rs 7.05 crore despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics.

On Saturday, Dishawas seen distributing laddus to the paparazzi to express her gratitude for the overwhelming response to her film. A Bollywood paparazzo shared the video of the same on his official Instagram account. In the clip, Ekta Kapoor can also be seen distributing the sweets to the media.

Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor also shared heartfelt messages as the film collected Rs 7.05 crores at the box office on its opening day. The Baaghi 2 actor said, “The response has been so surreal! I am so grateful for all the love audience has showered for Rasika (Disha`s character). It feels great to be back in theatres, especially the youth enjoying it. I have been going through your messages all this while and have nothing but a broad smile on my face reading them. It`s a feeling of immense fulfillment and I hope you continue to shower your love on us.”

While Arjun wrote on his Instagram account: “It’s been absolutely surreal to witness the appreciation pouring in from all around.”

John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain Returns released in theatres on the 29th of July. The Mohit Suri film served as the second instalment of the very successful Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and the surprise package Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist. With the success of the original, and the ensemble cast of the second part, audience had been waiting to see how the film would turn out to be. And it looks like this had been the prime reasons why Ek Villain Returns opened well in the theatres.

