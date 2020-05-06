MOVIES

Disha Patani Doesn't Refuse '4 or More Boyfriends', Watch Video

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

Disha Patani recently shared a funny video on social media in which she talks about relationships. Check it out.

  • News18.com
  Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 8:00 AM IST
Bollywood actress Disha Patani's social media game is on point and in her latest video, she talks about relationships, in a funny way.

Disha recently shared a video in which she is seen lip syncing to a dialogue, which is, "I really want one boyfriend but if god gives me four or more, who am I to refuse?" The video is winning hearts of many on social media, especially because of Disha's acting and her cute antics.

No one's complaining hottie @dishapatani

Disha also treated her fans with some throwback pictures from a photoshoot. She can be seen sporting a chic look as she wears a crop top and black leather skirt.

On the movies front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang and in Baaghi 3 in a special song sequence Do You Love Me. Her next release is Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is directed by Prabhudeva. Salman and Disha have earlier worked together in Bharat (2019).

Meanwhile, Disha has also signed on to feature in Ekta Kapoor-produced KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, alongside John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria.

