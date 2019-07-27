Disha Patani Dolls Up Sister Khushboo, Takes Credit for Hair and Make-up

Disha Patani, who is quite popular on Instagram for her workout videos, acrobatic and athletic clips and sartorial elegance, took to the photo-video sharing app and posted adorable images of her elder sister Khushboo, who is a Lieutenant in the Indian Armed Forces.

Time and again, in interviews, Disha has referred to Khushboo as her idol and claimed that her sister inspires her to do better each day. She has also shared how much she respects Khushboo for what position she is at in her life. On Saturday, Disha turned stylist for her sister and shared the latter's images on her Insta handle and stories. In the pics, Khushboo can be seen wearing a lilac-coloured top, with open tresses. Disha opted for a subtle no make up-make up look for Khushboo, with neutral pink lip shade and bold eyebrows.

Disha captioned Khushboo's images with a couple of heart-shaped emojis. See post here:

On the movies front, Disha is fresh off the success of her last release Bharat. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer earned Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.

In another film, which is being directed by Mohit Suri, she will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Mohit's film is titled Malang and will release on February 14, 2020. Disha's character in Malang is unclear at this moment. However, even after the grand success of Baaghi 2, she will not be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3.

Follow @News18Movies for more