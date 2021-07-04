Disha Patani Drops Dance Cover of 'Kiss Me More', Sister Khushboo Patani Reacts

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took to Instagram on Sunday to drop the dance cover of ‘Kiss Me More’. “#kissme more dance cover choreography improvisation and taught by one of my favourites @ankan_sen7 shot by super talented @shariquealy choreography @avemoves 🕶 @dojacat ❤️<" she captioned the clip. In the video, the actress can be seen dressed in an all-white outfit.

Her sister Khushboo Patani took to the comments section of the post and dropped multiple heart emojis and wrote, “Yey".

In an earlier post, the actress shared a throwback picture in a white bikini.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. This will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit. The actress worked with Mohit in the 2020 movie Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

