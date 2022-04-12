Disha Patani Drops Sexy Pic in Pink Bra as She Reaches 50 Million Followers on Instagram, Tiger Shroff Reacts

Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who is an avid social media user, reached 50 Million followers on Instagram and treated her fans with two gorgeous pictures of her to celebrate the feat. The actress who is known for her love for bikinis and aces every look or outfit that she tries shared a photo wearing a pink shimmery bralette with see-through sequined pants. She kept her beautiful curls open and went with a minimalistic makeup look. The second one was a monochromatic snap of the actress.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “50 million last one i promise "

Take a look:

Her fans congratulated her in the comment section. Apart from them, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, too, congratulated her. He wrote, “Wow congratulations ."

On Monday, the actress shared a couple of photos and videos in the same outfit. Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff had commented with fire emojis and written, “Servin’ looks."

Advertisement

Disha is extremely close with Tiger’s sister and mother. Krishna and Disha are often seen supporting each other on social media and giving shout-outs to each other. Earlier, when Disha posted a photo of herself comparing her pose with that of a seal, Krishna and her family reacted with laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Disha and her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff shared the screen in the film Baaghi 2. Fans were excited to see the two together, and their chemistry on-screen was also loved by the audience. Disha currently has two projects in the pipeline. The actress recently made heads turn at the wrap party of her upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns. Her co-stars from the film, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were also seen at the party, while John Abraham went missing.

Disha Patani will also be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the Karan Johar backed film, Yodha. Disha was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.