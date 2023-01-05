CHANGE LANGUAGE
Disha Patani Drops Stunning Pics With Rumoured BF Aleksandar Alex; Krishna Shroff Has This To Say
2-MIN READ

Disha Patani Drops Stunning Pics With Rumoured BF Aleksandar Alex; Krishna Shroff Has This To Say

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 05, 2023, 14:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Disha Patani drops gorgeous pic with Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

Disha Patani drops gorgeous pic with Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

Disha Patani took to Instagram to post a couple of gorgeous pics with her BFF Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Disha's fans took to comments to ask her if she is dating him.

Disha Patani has left the internet perplexed with her apparent dinner date photos with friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. She was previously rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, however, during the latter’s appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, he did not only speak candidly about their speculative relationship but also of the rumoured separation. Amidst this, Patani’s frequent media appearances with Aleksandar set the internet ablaze sparking romance rumours between the duo. While Aleksandar has previously clarified that the two are ‘only close friends,’ their latest cosy dinner photographs have made fans believe otherwise.

On Wednesday, it was Aleksandar who first shared glimpses of his latest outing with the Bollywood diva. While Disha Patani slayed in black attire featuring lacy detailing and a plunging neckline, on the other hand, Aleksandar aptly complemented her style in a matching t-shirt. They were seemingly at a restaurant sharing a candle-lit meal when the duo decided to capture the moment. Take a look at it here:

Not only Aleksandar, but even Disha Patani re-shared a still from their meeting on her Instagram stories.

The photos have amassed thousands of likes on the photo-sharing application, thereby leaving many to wonder if the duo is dating. A user asked, “Are you guys dating?” Another enquired, “Should we consider this makes your relationship official?” Meanwhile, a section of the internet has already begun hailing them as ‘lovely and cute couple.’

Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff also reacted to the photo and left a cheeky response in the comment section. “Can’t wait to read what they write after this pic,” she joked before ending her statement with a laughing emoticon.

Previously, when Karan Johar probed about Tiger Shroff’s apparent breakup with Disha Patani, he said, “Well, there has been speculation about us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." Contrary to the online speculations, Shroff continued to maintain, “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around.”

It is important to note, that Disha Patani has neither confirmed nor denied the online speculations about her relationship status as of yet. On the work front, she has multiple projects in her kitty including Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
first published:January 05, 2023, 14:33 IST
last updated:January 05, 2023, 14:33 IST
