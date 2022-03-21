Disha Patani Enjoys Snowfall With BTS Member V's Christmas Tree Song in the Background, Watch Video

It is no secret that Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a BTS fan. Some of Disha’s Instagram posts feature hit songs of the South Korean band. Most recently, the actress added a song by BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung to her Instagram Story. On Sunday, the actress shared a video on Instagram Stories capturing a magical snowfall. As the snow fell on the rooftop, Disha added V’s recent original soundtrack for the Korean drama Our Beloved Summer. The 26-year-old South Korean singer’s Christmas Tree played as Disha revelled in the soft snowfall.

It should be noted that out of all the seven members of BTS namely: Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, the actress had revealed that she is particularly fond of Taehyung. Last year, the actress conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. That is when a fan had asked Disha if V was her bias from the Grammy-nominated band. Responding to the question, Disha confirmed with a “Yes.”

Earlier this month, Disha had run another Ask Me Anything session on Instagram Story. During the session, the actress was asked which BTS song was her favourite. Disha revealed that Pied Piper was her favourite BTS song. Pied Piper came out in 2017 and was part of the band’s album Love Yourself: Her.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani on her Instagram. Her favourite BTS song is "Pied Piper" https://t.co/JDiAKsa9JJ*@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/wanrHlFeEB— TaeR's (@MapOfSeoul_BTS) March 13, 2022

Disha is also a fan of Anime and other K-pop bands like BLACKPINK. In an Instagram Reel shared last year, the actress posed for the camera in a Y2 K-inspired fashion moment while BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream played through. Disha was seen dressed in a denim mini skirt and silver halter neck top. The actress tied a portion of her hair in a high ponytail while part of her hair was left open. Disha accessorised her look with a silver chain waist belt and bracelets.

