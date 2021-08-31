Disha Patani Expresses Her Love for Anime Character Satoru Gojo; See Pic

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took to Instagram Stories to share pictures of herself. In the pictures, the actress can be seen sporting a white t-shirt featuring character Satoru Gojo. “Twinning with Gojo," she wrote alongside. Satoru Gojo is the tetartagonist of the popular 2018 manga and anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disha earlier took to Instagram to announce that she had wrapped up the second shooting schedule of Ek Villain Returns. The actress uploaded a short video along with a couple of pictures where she posed alongside other crew members to announce her schedule completion.

Disha could be seen cheering with her crew, “Its a wrap up" while she posed happily for photos in casual grey pyjamas, a matching crop top and black jacket with her hair left open. “It’s a second schedule wrap!! #ekvillianreturns thank you my amazing team for all your amazing hard work and dedication, nothing without you all. big hug and lots of love (sic)," she wrote.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

