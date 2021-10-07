Disha Patani Exudes Glamour in Black Corset Bustier Dress; Video Goes Viral

Disha Patani never fails to add a zing of oomph in her glamorous photoshoots and her recent pictures on Instagram are no different. The 29-year-old actress was seen turning up the heat in a photoshoot where she wore a black tulle evening dress.

In an Instagram Reel shared by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, Disha was posing for the camera wearing a creation by Milla. Disha’s outfit was from the Ukrainian evening wear brand which enhanced her graceful yet fashionable look. The actress wore the cocktail dress which came with a corset bustier and tulle maxi skirt.

Disha wore her hair in soft curls which were left open. She had applied minimal make-up on her face and kept it simple with her dress being the highlight.

Disha had shared one of the pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram handle earlier this week. She had posted an emoticon of a panda in the caption as she shared the picture with her 46 million-odd followers on Instagram. The post has been liked by over 1.8 million users since it was shared on the social media platform.

The glamorous picture even received a comment from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, who left fire, heart-eyed, and a red heart emoji. Celebrity dance coach Dimple Kotecha also commented with a simple “Stunning.” Actress Elli AvrRam called her “Gorgeous.”

In her latest Instagram post, Disha has shared a fun dance routine. She posted a Reel on Tuesday where she was seen dancing to American singer Doja Cat’s recent hit Woman. In the throwback video, Disha was seen in grey track pants and peach crop top with a matching bucket hat as she danced to the peppy beats.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain 2’. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. This film will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit. She has earlier worked with Mohit in the 2020 movie ‘Malang’ starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

