Disha Patani Feels Blessed to be a Part of Salman Khan starrer Bharat

Actress Disha Patani says she feels lucky to be a part of the upcoming film Bharat, which stars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in key roles.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2018, 2:43 PM IST
Image: Instagram/ Disha Patani
Disha spoke to the media here on Monday when Westin Hotels and Resorts appointed her as their well-being brand advocate in India.

"I feel lucky to be a part of Bharat. I think it's a blessing of God, and the love and support of my family and followers that I am getting to do some good and interesting work. Eventually, everything depends on your hard work. So, if you work hard, then everything will be fine in your life," Disha said on the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

The actress' first two Bollywood films -- M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2 -- were successful at the box office.

On her journey, she said: "I feel I am very lucky and blessed that I got an opportunity to become an actor and after that, my films are also doing well. So, I want to continue doing hard work in future as well."

Disha currently has over 11.6 million followers on social networking site Instagram and she is very active on it by regularly posting her images and videos.

On her popularity on the photo-sharing platform, she said: "It feels really good when people follow you on social media. I am very happy and thankful and I feel lucky that people appreciate my videos and images which I post on Instagram."

Asked what she looks for when she associates herself with a certain brand, Disha said: "I think believing in the brand is really important. You can't associate yourself with a brand which you don't believe in."

