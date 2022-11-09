Disha Patani Fired from Ekta Kapoor's 'KTina' Due to 'Unprofessionalism'; Shraddha, Tara Approached?

Back in 2019, Ekta Kapoor announced that she would be producing Ashima Chibber’s directorial KTina. Initially, Disha Patani was roped in to play the lead role in the film, however, the project reportedly fell off the radar during the lockdown.

As per a new report in Bollywood Hungama, Disha Patani has been removed from the project due to her “unprofessionalism”. A source close to the production said that Disha had attended multiple pre-production meetings in 2019, but everything was put on hold during the pandemic and lockdowns.

“Post the lockdown, multiple issues began cropping up between the lead actress (Disha Patani) and the producers. In fact, even during the shoot, there were issues between Disha and Balaji Motion Pictures on creative aspects. From creative differences to more mundane starry airs from Disha’s side, that led to widening rifts; it was becoming difficult for Ekta and Disha to be on the same page. Now, given that KTina is based on Ekta Kapoor’s real life, she was very involved with the project and wanted everything to be perfect. With less than cordial behaviour of the female lead, Ekta had no choice but to pull the plug and sack Disha,” the source said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Now, Ekta Kapoor is reportedly planning to approach Shraddha Kapoor and Tara Sutaria for the lead role. “Talks with both are on to replace Disha Patani. In light of this change, filming has ground to a halt, and will resume once the change in the cast is made,” the source added.

KTina will feature the story of a small-town Punjabi Girl modelled on the likes of Ekta herself. The movie, has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, directed by Ashima Chibber, and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here