Disha Patani Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy Bikini; Treats Fans With Hot, Sunkissed Pic

Disha Patani has made Sunday a tad hotter with a new picture. The actress took to Instagram earlier in the day and shared a picture in which she was seen wearing a golden brown bikini and posing in the sun. The picture put Disha’s toned curves on full display while she took in all the sun. It seems like the picture was taken on one of her vacations.

The Ek Villian 2 star clearly did not need a caption for the sizzling picture! Several fans took to the comments section and praised her. “Damm such a beauty even her face glows more than the sunlight," a fan wrote. “Stunning beauty," added another. “Fallen in love with you," a third comment read. The comments section was also filled with heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Disha revealed she was spending her Sunday in the company of her dogs. The actress shared pictures of her pet dogs on her Instagram Stories to hint that it was a lazy day at the Patani household.

On the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The actress is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She has wrapped Yodha.

It was also rumoured that Disha will be seen in an item song for Pushpa 2. If a report on Koimoi.com is to be believed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be replaced by Bollywood actress Disha Patani. Disha, who reportedly refused to do the item song for Pushpa, will apparently shake a leg in the second installment. It is being said that it’s director Sukumar’s decision to bring this change in Pushpa 2. There has been no confirmation on the news by Disha or the team of Pushpa 2.

