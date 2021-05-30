Disha Patani Flaunts Her Hot Bod as She Cuddles up to Her Pets, See Pics

Disha Patani is known for her love for animals. She recently shared pictures with her cats Jasmine and Keety but it her toned body in sports bra that caught the fancy of the fans.

Disha is seen cozying up to her cats in several pics that she shared on Sunday. She looks happy and content to be a cat mommy.

Take a look at some pics.

Disha plays a part in recently released film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Her character Diya is Salman’s, who plays the title character, love interest. Radhe is remake of South Korean actioner The Outlaws. Disha has also worked with Salman in the 2019 drama Bharat. She featured in Slow Motion song sequence. In Radhe, she has a full fledged role. Some of her upcoming films are KTina and Ek Villain.

