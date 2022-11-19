Disha Patani Flaunts Her Sexy Curves In Bodycon Dress; Binges On Croissant In Black Bikini; See Pic

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has begun her weekend on a bold note. She opted to share a series of stunning pictures of herself donning a body-hugging ensemble. Disha's chocolate brown corset dress is made of satin fabric. The ensemble consists of a tube dress and a waist corset with straps. To accentuate her dewy look, Disha opted for well-done brows, shimmering eye makeup with mascara, eyeliner and super light pink lips. She completed her look with one-sided hairdo. Disha Patani is seen striking some intense poses for the camera in a grand background. Take a look at the post below.

After seeing this post, fans couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting the actress for her stunning look. One of the users wrote, “The most beautiful girl in the world”. Another user wrote, “Uff. You are too beautiful”. A third user wrote, “Goddess of beauty”. Several other users commented with hearts, fire, heart-struck, star and many more emojis.

In another video, Disha looks sexy in a black bikini as she binged on a croissant. The actress’s video has gone viral on social media.

This is not the first time Disha has dazzled the internet with stunning photos of herself. She recently shared an Instagram story of her enjoying at an undisclosed destination. In the story, the actress is seen striking a stunning pose near the poolside. Take a look.

Previously, the actress shared a picture of herself in a metallic grey bikini. Disha looked absolutely stunning in the photos from her recent photoshoot. She chose to keep her face makeup fresh and shimmery. She went with shimmery eyes and bare lips. Take a look at the post below.

It has been reported by a couple of media publications recently that the actress is being seen with a mystery man on a couple of occasions. Disha Patani also shared a series of Instagram stories in which she is seen posing with him. Disha Patani’s trainer Alexander Alex Ilic, who aspires to be an actor and model, is the mysterious man accompanying her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will next be seen in the upcoming film Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The movie is currently in its production stage and is expected to release in 2023.

