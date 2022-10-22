Disha Patani Flaunts Her Washboard Abs in White and Black Bralette, See Pic

Among all the B-town celebs, Disha Patani’s fitness game tops it all and her Instagram is a treat for fitness enthusiasts. The actress recently treated her 54 million fans with a fiery picture of herself in a black-and-white bralette. In the picture, the diva can be seen flaunting her toned body, washboard abs, and curves which received over 6 lakh likes. The Baaghi 3 actress opted for a nude makeup look and kept her hair open. She simply captioned the post with a deaf woman emoji.

As soon as the Ek Villain Returns actress shared her picture, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section and dropped fire and heart emojis. Reacting to the picture, choreographer Dimple Kotecha shared fire emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Hotness overloaded,” with fire emojis while another said, “So lovely,” with a heart emoji and fire emoji. A third one wrote, “Big fan from Mumbai.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Earlier, Disha who was in Goa for the shoot of Suriya 42 until a few days ago returned to Mumbai, and the first thing she thought of was her kickboxing class. The actress shared a video of herself practising kickboxing on her Instagram account. She was seen wearing a black gym bralette with black shots and blue boxing gloves on her hand. For the caption, she wrote, “Tryna earn my holiday sweets.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj4lQgetMvj/

Meanwhile, Suriya 42, a period drama, helmed by Siruthai Siva, stars Disha Patani as the leading lady opposite Suriya, while the film also has Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, and Anand Babu in important roles. The film’s music will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the project will be supported by Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment.

On the work front, Disha Patani, who rose to prominence after a brief appearance in late Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was most recently seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, which also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria.

Read all the Latest Movies News here