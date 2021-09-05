Disha Patani Flaunts Martial Arts Skills in New Instagram Video, Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff Reacts

Bollywood actress Disha Patani‘s flexibility game is stronger than ever and her latest Instagram video is proof of it. She took to the photo-sharing app to share a small clip of her flaunting her martial arts skills. She can be seen delivering a couple of punches and a solid tornado kick. Apart from the actress’ fans, her rumoured boyfriend actor Tiger Shroff was also impressed with her smooth moves.

Disha used a soundtrack from the anime Naruto.

Take a look at her post:

Tiger who is also known for his dancing and martial arts skills left a couple of emojis in the comment section.

Last week she took to Instagram to announce that she had wrapped up the second shooting schedule of Ek Villain Returns. The actress uploaded a short video along with a couple of pictures where she posed alongside other crew members to announce her schedule completion.

Disha could be seen cheering with her crew, “Its a wrap up" while she posed happily for photos in casual grey pyjamas, a matching crop top and black jacket with her hair left open. “It’s a second schedule wrap!! #ekvillianreturns thank you my amazing team for all your amazing hard work and dedication, nothing without you all. big hug and lots of love (sic)," she wrote.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

