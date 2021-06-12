Disha Patani Flaunts Tanned Body as She Poses By the Beach in Pink Bikini

Much to the delight of her fans, Disha Patani has been regularly updating her social media with gorgeous photos. After sharing some candid photos from a dinner date, the actress shared a throwback photo from a beach vacation. Wearing a pink bikini, Disha can be seen sitting in front of the sparkling water of the sea, as the beach extends behind her. Disha put her tanned body on display as she posed for the camera.

In an earlier post, Disha shared some photos from a dinner date. Clad in a black outfit, Disha flaunted her natural self with no makeup. She is seen busy looking at her phone while she gets clicked glowing in the warmth of a candle placed on the table. In another picture, the glamorous diva let her long tresses do the talk.

There’s no doubt that the actress looked absolutely exquisite. Her pictures attracted an overwhelming response and received a long trail of comments from her family, friends, and fans. Taking to the comment section, Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani too expressed her awe and called her “cute”.

Disha, who is not only gorgeous but has an envious physique, has shared more pictures straight from the sea. The actress oozed oomph in the spectacular click. She is seen standing in the midst of water while flaunting her fit form in a bikini shot.

The actress was last seen in the big Bollywood flick Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite megastar Salman Khan. The actress will next make it to the big screen with the upcoming Ek Villain Returns. Mohit Suri’s directorial will feature John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria alongside Disha. The film is expected to hit the theatres in February next year.

