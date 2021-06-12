Disha Patani Flaunts Tanned Body on Beach, Akshay Kumar-Salman Khan Linked to Dhoom 4

Disha Patani has been regularly updating her social media with gorgeous photos. After sharing some candid photos from a dinner date, the actress shared a throwback photo from a beach vacation. Wearing a pink bikini, Disha can be seen sitting in front of the sparkling water of the sea, as the beach extends behind her. Disha put her tanned body on display as she posed for the camera.

Read: Disha Patani Flaunts Tanned Body as She Poses By the Beach in Pink Bikini

From thrilling sports bike chases to spectacular unique heist ideas, the Dhoom franchise gave an adrenalin rush to major Bollywood fans. They are keen to witness the charisma of the industry’s other two superstars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in the action-packed roles. Recently, a poster made by a fan featuring the two handsome hunks caught the netizens’ attention and soon the speculations ran rife.

Read: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Confirmed to Star in Dhoom 4?

Actor Sonu Sood has acted as a messiah for numerous people in need since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country last year. Now, Sonu has decided to do another commendable job. This time, he has come forward to give coaching scholarships to those who are aspiring to join civil services but are not able to prepare properly due to a lack of opportunities and money.

Read: Sonu Sood Offers Free Coaching Scholarships For UPSC Aspirants

There have been reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been approached to play the mythological character, Sita, in the adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. There were reports that she has demanded a whopping fee of Rs 12 crore from the makers of the film. Netizens alleged that Kareena is hurting their religious sentiments by demanding a hefty amount to play the role in Alaukik Desai’s upcoming film. #BoycottKareenaKhan began trending on Twitter.

Read: Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Trends On Social Media Over Sita Character

Besides engaging its audience with the intriguing story of Srikant Tiwari, Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man Season 2 has given the Indian Twitter users a treasure trove of memes. Apart from netizens using scenes from the series to depict several hilarious situations, official state police departments have also jumped in to raise awareness regarding serious social issues through these memes.

Read: #MemeTheFamilyMan Trends on Twitter as Netizens Turn Scenes From the Series Into Hilarious Memes

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here