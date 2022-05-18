Disha Patani Flexes Her Biceps After Lifting Weights, Rumoured BF Tiger Shroff Says 'Ripped'

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is fighting off mid-week blues with a hardcore weightlifting session at the gym. The 29-year-old actress shared a sneak peek into her workout routine on Wednesday via Instagram Reel. Dressed in a black sports bra and purple-black splotched yoga pants, the Malang actress lifted some heavyweights at the gym. Disha lifted the weights in slow and deft moves keeping her back straight throughout. After completing her weightlifting session, the Radhe actress flexed her biceps and smiled at the camera.

Sharing the Instagram Reel on the social media platform, Disha added a penguin emoticon to the caption. Disha’s rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff also hyped up his partner in the comments as he wrote, “Ripped.”

Disha was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe, which was released last year.

In her previous post shared on Sunday, Disha shared some summer-inspired selfies with fans. Dressed in a strappy white floral summer top, Disha posed for selfies in a no-make-up look. The Baaghi 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoops. Disha tied a portion of her hair as her fringes framed her face. In the following picture, the actress shared a mirror selfie from an elevator. Disha’s Sunday summer outfit comprised a pink floral print strappy top paired with a matching white mini skirt with lace work. The Kung Fu Yoga actress also wore a shoulder bag and tied her hair in a bun for her outing.

Disha will next be seen starring in Mohit Suri’s second instalment of Ek Villain series, titled Ek Villain Returns. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham. Disha announced the revised release date of the upcoming crime thriller film last week, via Instagram.

The Instagram post comprised a picture of an eerie face mask. The caption accompanying the post read, “Ek Villain Returns gets a new release date, 29 July 2022.”

