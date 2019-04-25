Disha Patani Fulfills the Ultimate Bollywood Fantasy in Yellow Chiffon Saree in Bharat’s New Song

Filmmakers in Bollywood are known to follow a set pattern, more often than not, when they hit upon a successful formula. Although that approach has backfired often, here's one formula for hit songs that has always been successful. To add a dash of sensualism, there's nothing like a groovy song with an alluring heroine in a yellow chiffon saree.The saree-clad woman in Bollywood has always been the ultimate male fantasy, but the yellow saree seems to have achieved first class status among them. Sridevi’s blue saree from Kate Nahi Kat Te (Mr India) will never be as famous as Raveena Tandon's yellow in Tip Tip Barsa Paani (Mohra), or Madhuri Dixit's in Dhak Dhak (Beta).The makers of Bharat are reapplying that formula in their new song. Disha Patani, who enjoys as much popularity as any successful actress despite being just two films old in Bollywood, is fast-forwarding the tradition in Slow Motion. With catchy beats, an Elvis Presly-like Salman Khan and Disha in a yellow saree – the song is a hit already.When the trend is "if you have it, flaunt it", the outfit gives ample opportunity for the actress to show off the results of the intense workout videos she puts up on Instagram. Coupled with that are her perfect dance moves captured in a large-scale circus backdrop. A Salman Khan song is all about Salman Khan, but here he seems a little pale in his all-whites besides Disha's vibrant yellow. More power to her.This might be a good time to take a look back at all the actresses who've used the hue successfully to double their desirability in popular hit songs, elevating them to iconic status and embedding them permanently in the memory of the movie-going audience.Madhuri Dixit made the whole nation’s heart beat faster when she went Dhak Dhak in the superhit song from Beta back in 1992. That song will remain one of the most sensuous Bollywood has ever seen.Raveena Tandon took the allure of the yellow saree a notch higher by stepping into the rain in Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Every '90s kid got a little awkward each time the song came on while watching TV with family members. And with good reason.That same year, Manisha Koirala channelled subtle sensuality in this song from 1942 A Love Story. The two lovers confess their feelings for each other amid the hilly greenery, with the rain heightening the feeling of passionate romance.The yellow saree in the rain pattern was repeated by Katrina Kaif years later in De Dana Dan Goal. The song Gale Lag Ja shows her changing sarees of multiple hues, but a yellow one was a must.Tamannaah Bhatia wore another shade of yellow in the recreation of the iconic song Taki Taki in the remake of Himmatwala. The song is rather blatant in its declaration of the male lead's fascination with the heroine, and makes for a fun watch with Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah matching steps to the peppy tune.