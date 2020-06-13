Disha Patani Gets A Birthday Wish Post From Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha

Disha Patani turned a year older today and got a birthday wish from Tiger Shroff's mother too! Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram to share a birthday post for the actress. "Happiest birthday deeeeeshu!!! @dishapatanig"

Earlier in the day, the actress's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff had also wished her on social media.

While the two have never gone on record to confirm their relationship, Tiger and Disha are often spotted at various outings and functions together. They also shared screen space in Baaghi 2. The actress is also seen sharing a great bond with the actor's sister Krishna and the two often make appearance on each other's social media handles.

Disha had earlier opened up about her bond with Tiger in an interview with DNA. "Both of us are hardworking, but he is more driven than me. We are ambitious and have big goals. However, I am more chilled out. He never gives up, he is so intense. I admire that about Tiger," she had said. When asked about the reports of their link-up rumours, the actress simply said, "He is my best friend too. Besides him, I don’t have any pals in the film industry."

On the professional front, Disha will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Tiger will be seen in Baaghi 3.

Follow @News18Movies for more