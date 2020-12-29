Disha Patani Gets 'Aquaman Feels' Posing on Surfboard in the Sea in a Yellow Bikini

Actress Disha Patani is living out her Aquaman fantasy in a new picture she posted on Instagram, where she looks stunning in a yellow bikini. In the image, Disha stands on a surfboard in the middle of the sea holding a long wooden stick.

"Aquaman feels," she wrote alongside the image.

Dishais said to be on the beach vacation with Tiger Shroff. For the New Year, the rumoured couple has reportedly jetted off to the Maldives for some alone time. Earlier, they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport and later Disha had also posted a few pictures and videos on her Instagram from the trip.

Now, both Disha and Tiger have shared new posts on social media which seem to be from the same location.

Disha will next be seen in "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the starring role in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta's life. Disha will also be seen in "Malang 2"