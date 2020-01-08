Take the pledge to vote

Disha Patani Gets Compliments from Tiger Shroff's Mother for Malang Trailer

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha was all praises for Disha Patani's look in her latest film Malang.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
Disha Patani Gets Compliments from Tiger Shroff's Mother for Malang Trailer
Actress Disha Patani is all geared-up for her upcoming romantic action thriller Malang. The diva shared the first still from the movie a few days ago, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu.

Days after the release of the Malang trailer, Disha shared a teaser from the film. Reacting to the reviews, she wrote, "Tripping on reviews for the #MalangTrailer!"

Fans and celebrities made a bee-line to praise the actress. But what stole the limelight was Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha's comment on the post. Praising Disha for her looks, Ayesha commented, “You look amazing!!!!” along with four heart emojis.

The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress did not miss the chance to thank Ayesha. “Thank you aunty” the actress commented, adding heart emojis.

Rumoured couple Disha and Tiger are often spotted spending time with each other. However, none of them have confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, Tiger,s sister Krishna Shroff has refuted all speculation and said that Tiger is “100% Single”. Speaking at Zoom’s chat show By Invite Only, Krishna cleared the air regarding Tiger’s relationship status. “I don’t lie and I’m straight about everything. Tiger is 100 percent single.” She said.

Krishna further added that she would rather set up Aditya Roy Kapur with Disha. Malang will open on February 7.

