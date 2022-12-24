Disha Patani Gets Spotted In Cleavage-Baring Corset Top, Cargo Pants; Netizens Say 'Second Urfi Javed'

Disha Patani is one of the boldest actresses in Bollywood and is known for having a svelte silhouette and fit body. Disha is a fitness enthusiast and her washboard abs stand as proof. Meanwhile, the Baaghi 2 actress often treats her fans with her workout regime videos on social media, motivating them to stay fit and healthy. The actress is often spotted in the city flaunting her super-toned body. Maintaining the trajectory, Disha was spotted in the town, donning a cleavage-baring black corset top and cargo pants, and looked smoking hot in the sultry attire.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Disha Patani is seen flaunting her super-toned body in a busty corset top and cargo pants. The actress kept her tresses open, and looked gorgeous as she stepped out of a restaurant in the city. With a tiny bac

Check out the video here:

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress. “Ready to swim wear, she can hit beaches any time, any day ," another fan added, “Beautiful ❤️❤️."

At the same time, several others trolled her for wearing a swimsuit over cargo pants, and called her inspired from Urfi Javed. One of the social media users wrote, “Competition between Urfi n Disha," another comment reads, “Urfi follower it such a shame." A third social media user wrote, “Second Urfi Javed."

Disha often hits headlines for her steamy social media posts. Yesterday ,Disha painted Instagram black in the most sensual way. She uploaded pictures of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black body-hugging dress that has cut-out designs on one arm and waist. She opted for open hair and minimal make-up and paired her outfit with matching stilettoes. The off-white background, which appears to be a room, aptly enhances the actress’ beauty in black attire. The album also features Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. They are twinning in black outfits. Disha Patani did not write anything in the caption as her photos say it all.

Her friends and fans were immediately smitten with her new look. The actress’ rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna commented, “Gainz” while model Sanja Stojanović wrote, “Wow” with many fire emojis. One of the fans found the picture “utterly stunning” while another wrote, “Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai (how can someone be this beautiful)?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. She also has Project K with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

