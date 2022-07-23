Disha Patani Grooves To Beyonce’s Break My Soul In Sexy Denim Outfit; Krishna Shroff Reacts

Disha Patani set Instagram on fire today as she posted a super hot video of herself dressed in a sexy denim skirt and strapless top. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her movie Ek Villain Returns, channelled her inner glam queen and flaunted her envious frame in an uber-chic outfit.

When it comes to making strong fashion statements, Disha is certainly a pro. The Malanga ctress has an impressive sartorial sense. Be it glam gowns, elegant ethnic ensembles or sultry mini dresses, she knows how to rock them all with utmost panache.On Saturday, the diva put her best fashion foot forward and oozed oodles of oomph in an all-denim look.

In a video posted on her Instagram profile channelling her weekend mood as she poses for a photoshoot and kisses and smiles at the camera. The actress is seen shooting at a resort and the natural view of an open sky added to the beauty of the shoot. Disha surely made her fans go weak in the knees with her postures.

Check the video here:

Letting the outfit do all the talking, Disha went minimal with her accessories. She opted for simple yet effective pair of heart shaped earrings to go with her ensemble. The makeup was flawless and kept in neutral tones. The actress’ hair tied in a high ponytail added to the stylish look.

Loved the look? Well, so did her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff. She took to the comments section to express her reaction. She wrote, “Level Up.”

The MS Dhoni actress will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, Disha recently opened up about her role in the film and how it is different from other characters she’s played in her career. She said, “I have played glamorous characters in only two films, Malang and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.” Disha said she wanted to add different roles in her films to entertain the audience. She asserted that it makes her feel happy that the audience recognises her role. The Baaghi actress added, “There is nothing negative in this. Being recognized for anything is a big deal. I see people come to me and give me different things.”

While speaking about her role selection, the actress remarked that she gets bored easily. She said that she tries to do away with the same personality roles in the films. Talking about her role in Ek Villain Sequel, she said, “Her role is different from other movies.”

Ek Villain 2 will hit the theatres on July 29. Disha Patani is playing the role of a Marathi ‘greedy’ girl, Rasika, in the film. The film also stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here