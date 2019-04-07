English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disha Patani Grooves to Selena Gomez's Song 'Can't Get Enough,' Watch Video
Disha Patani will soon be seen with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in director Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Actress Disha Patani has shared a video of her dance moves on the song, "I can't get enough" by American singer Selena Gomez. Disha shared the video on Instagram on Friday. It features the "Baaghi 2" actress along with celebrity dance trainer Dimple Kotecha shaking a leg on the groovy number. She captioned it: "Just chilling with Dimple Kotecha. In love with this new track. 'I can't get enough'."
On the Bollywood front, Disha will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer "Bharat", which also features Katrina Kaif. It's an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father", and is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is slated for release on Eid.
Disha debuted in Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story." Her role was cherished by the audiences. She was next seen with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 2". This turned out to be a gamechanger for both of them as it turned out to be a massive blockbuster.
Thanks to TV commercials, she is a familiar face on the small screen too.
Here are some other posts by Disha Patani on Instagram:
