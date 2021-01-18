Disha Patani Grooves to Tiger Shroff's Latest Song, Watch Video

Actress Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, has shared a video of her dancing to the latest song sung by the actor. Disha showed her support to Tiger's new single titled "Casanova" by posting a video of her dancing to the song and also lip-syncing.

Tiger shared the video on Instagram and replied with fire and heart emojis, as well as "thanks".

"Casanova" is Tiger's second song after "Unbelievable".

Disha and Tiger had featured in the music video "Befikra" and also co-starred in the action thriller "Baaghi 2".

On the film front, Tiger will next be seen in the action drama "Ganapath". The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin this year. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his debut film "Heropanti", an action film which was released in 2014. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, "Student Of The Year 2".

Disha, on the other hand, will next be seen in "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of their next film, "Ek Villain 2". The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film "Malang".

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.