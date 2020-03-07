Disha Patani Hails Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 as 'Best Action Film Ever'

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff not only make a perfect pair onscreen but also complement each other off-screen. Recently, Disha has shared her thoughts on Tiger’s latest Baaghi 3, in which she also makes an appearance in a special song sequence titled Do You Love Me.

Taking to Instagram, Disha wrote, "Film (Baaghi 3) out today, please go and witness the best action film ever." Disha was among the celebs, who attended the screening hosted by the makers of Baaghi 3. Tiger and Disha were seen together in Baaghi 2.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Disha, who was last seen in Malang, is currently working on KTina and Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

She has reportedly been roped in for the sequel 2014 action drama Ek Villain. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will also star Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. Speaking about Disha’s character in the film, Mohit said, "While it’s Malang, which brought Disha's free-spirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action-franchise."

On the other hand, Tiger will be next seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti.

