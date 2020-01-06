Disha Patani has a Baywatch Moment in Malang Trailer, Emerges Out of Sea in Pink Two-Piece

Thirty seconds into the trailer of Malang, Disha Patani is seen walking out of the sea in a pink bikini, reminding one of Pamela Anderson from Baywatch. The blue sea sparkles behind her as the actress walks towards the camera in slow motion, as a voiceover about her wanting to be carefree plays in the background.

The heroine stepping out of the water in a hot swimsuit is a scene we've seen in many Hollywood and Bollywood movies, and it seems the makers of Malang couldn't resist the temptation of recreating it with Disha. Earlier, we have seen Priyanka Chopra create a frenzy with her golden swimsuit in Dostana. Most recently, we watched Vaani Kapoor flaunt her figure in a bikini in the song Ghungroo in War.

In Hollywood, a number of Bond girls have had a beach shot like this in films. Halle Berry's shot from Die Another is pretty well-known. Ursula Andress' bikini shot from Dr No has achieved iconic status.

The trailer of Malang was released on Monday, showing Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in a romantic relationship. Set in Goa, the trailer also shows Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu looking to commit murder, out of habit or compulsion.

Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, promises to have a lot of violence and murder, with each character driven by their own motives. It also seems to have a fair share of picturesque shots of Goa's sun, sand and sea, as well as the state's dark underbelly.

This will be the second leading role for Disha in a Bollywood film, after Baaghi 2. The actress has played supporting roles in MS Dhoni and Bharat.

Watch the trailer of Malang here:

