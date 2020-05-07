Disha Patani Has A Virtual Quarantine Reunion With Her 'Favourite Boys'

Malang co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday had a virtual reunion over Instagram.

The actress has been quite active over the social media amid the lockdown and keeps treating her Instagram family with her posts.

Taking to her social media, Disha posted a screenshot from her video call with the Malang boys. "Positive vibes only... quarantine reunion with my favourite boys," she captioned the image.

In the screengrab, Anil Kapoor is seen flaunting biceps. Disha looks beautiful as she shows off her lustrous hair. Kunal is all smiles while Aditya sports a beard.

Reacting to his pose, Anil Kapoor quipped: "Ye haath mujhe dede Thakur."

This is not the first time Disha has reminisced her Malang diaries. Earlier, the actress had posted a picture with the director Mohit Suri on his birthday. Along with the snap, she had written a beautiful message. “Happy b’day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love always,” read the caption.

Disha also shared a behind the scene pictures, where she was posing for the picture dressed in a white and orange bikini.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is a romantic action thriller film released in February.

