Disha Patani Has Dance off with 5 Year Old Girl, Watch Video

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani is keeping her fans and followers entertained with her social media posts. In her latest online adventure, she showed off her killer dance moves while grooving to Beyonce's track Yonce.

Recently, Disha took to Instagram to share a video of herself flaunting amazing dance moves on Yonce. The video has gone viral. Disha posted the video of herself performing a hip-hop routine while she is seen wearing a white sports bra and a pair of camouflage cargo pants.

Disha's dance video also inspired a five year old girl named Kyra Shah, who posted her version of the routine alongside the actress' saying it was dance-off. In a side-by-side video, we can see ow the little one matches up to her idol Disha while dancing to the same Beyonce track.

Disha even shared Kyra's video on her Instagram handle and wrote "cute" over the clip.

On the movies front, Disha will be next seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will push its release date beyond Eid 2020. Her other projects include Ekta Kapoor-produced KTina and Malang director Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more