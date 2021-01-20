Disha Patani has 'Fiery' Reaction to BTS Video of Tiger Shroff's Casanova

Actor Tiger Shroff has released his second single titled Casanova on his YouTube channel. The track has been well received by the audience as it has crossed over 10 million views on his channel alone.

On Tuesday, the fitness freak actor took to Instagram to share a behind the scene video of the track. In the clip, he is seen rehearsing the track with his music teacher. He is practising in a room where a huge portrait of legendary musician Michael Jackson can be seen. His music teacher is playing the synthesiser to assist him in hitting the right notes.

Have a look at his track here:

Captioning the now viral clip, he has thanked his singing teacher, Suzanne Dmello. The video has been viewed over one million times in less than 24 hours. Many of his friends and fans have commented on the post to appreciate his skills. Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patnani too has reacted to the post saying “Wowww” along with some fire emojis. Suzanne wrote, “So proud of you,” while popular singer Badshah said, “Hardest working in the room.”

Many of his fans have liberally dropped in heart, fire and heart eye emojis in the comments section. Tiger made his debut as a singer last year with the single, Unbelievable.

The track Casanova has been composed and written by Avitesh Shrivastava who happens to be the son of late Indian music composer and singer, Adesh Shrivastava. It was officially released on January 13 and has been receiving huge compliments from music lovers and Tiger’s fans.

Meanwhile, Tiger will soon be seen on the big screen in movies Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4. Both these films are being directed by Ahmed Khan. Apart from that, he will also be seen playing the male lead in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film, Ganpat. The movie is the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo.