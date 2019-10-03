Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disha Patani Has the Best Response After Watching Rumoured Beau Tiger Shroff's War

War, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, is based on a cat and mouse game between two agents after one decides to go rogue and turns into a killing machine.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram
Image courtesy: Instagram

War released on October 2 amidst much anticipation. The action-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, has been receiving decent response from the critics and is expected to do a huge business at the box office.

The film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, is based on a cat and mouse game between two agents after one decides to go rogue and turns into a killing machine.

Many have been saying that the film does live up to the expectations and that its action scenes are top notch. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend, actress Disha Patani also reviewed the film.

Taking to Instagram, Disha wrote, "Must say the best couple I've ever seen. @hrithikroshan @tigerjackieshroff, you guys are incredible."

Sharing another War poster, Disha wrote, "What a treat to watch both of you in one frame, you guys are fire @tigerjackieshroff @hrithikroshan, so proud of you." (sic)

Meanwhile, film trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted War opening day collection to be at Rs 45 crore. He told indianexpress.com that War has the potential to leave behind Thugs of Hindostan which holds the record of the highest Hindi box office opener with Rs 52.25 crore.

“The fans of Hrithik and Tiger are waiting for War with bated breath. Both the actors make for a deadly combination which the audiences want to watch on the screen. The trailer and the music have already set the screens on fire. Expect hysteria at the box office today. Advance bookings are fantastic and I think it is the top advances of all time. The film has everything, from action, thriller and gloss, that audiences want to watch in a movie,” Girish said.

