Disha Patani Heats up Cyberspace in Mirrorfie, See Pic

Disha Patani is known to treat fans with candid moments on social media. The actress recently turned up the heat as she flaunted her toned physique in a mirrorfie. She wears a white sports bra in the click that is taking over the internet and has got fans swooning over her.

She also shared another throwback picture from her beach getaway, in which she is seen posing in a bikini top and wraps a white cloth on her waistline. The pic is taken from behind but Disha nails it still.

On the work front, Disha will be reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of their next film, Ek Villain 2. The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film Malang.

"Starting the new year on the set is the best way to begin the year for me. I am super excited to start the shoot of Ek Villan 2 soon and to reunite with Mohit sir," she shared earlier.

"After Malang, I am looking forward to working with him again and start a new journey," she added.

Disha will also be seen in Radhe opposite Salman Khan, who has said that he will release the movie on Eid in theaters if the coronavirus scare subsides.

(With IANS inputs)